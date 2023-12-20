‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
Ray White catches up with Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
Listen below (Skip to 3:49)
For three straight days, frogs, toads, and tadpoles have been wreaking havoc in the Honduran city of Choloma.
Recent rains in the city saw it plagued with amphibians.
The city's streets are said to be coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.
A pick-up truck lost control… it skidded on the slime left behind.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Several reports refer to it as the ‘biblical’ plague, as the second plague of Egypt in the Book of Exodus was a plague of frogs.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
More from World
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD
Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD.Read More
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine
Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change.Read More
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping.Read More
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.Read More
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse
Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.Read More
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.Read More
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal
“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.Read More
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More