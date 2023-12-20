[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year
If anyone can relate to this year being an absolute rollercoaster, it’s Rachel Kolisi.
She and her husband Siya packed up their entire family to relocate to Paris, learn to drive on the other side of the road and pick up some French language basics.
RELATED: What happens in Paris stays in Paris! Rachel Kolisi takes SA with her to France
Don’t forget about the sacrifices that came with navigating a Rugby World Cup.
Taking to Instagram, the mother of two posted a reel of the family enjoying the festive French sights with Siya’s siblings Liyema and Liphelo with a life update.
Rachel reflected on how far their family had come this year.
“Nic and Kez have been in 3 different schools in less than a year and finished the first term at the school they’re currently at. Liyema is done with his first year of studies and Liphelo [is] done with Grade 9!”
She also shared that she couldn’t wait for the well-deserved “holiday of their dreams”.
“It’s been one WILD year, and we plan on having the best, most quality-filled time this holiday.”
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Rachel Kolisi reflects on a ‘WILD’ year
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
