Expert chefs share top tips for making the perfect Christmas dishes
Clement Manyathela speaks to top chefs Mogau ‘The Lazy Makoti’ Seshoene, Mokgadi Itsweng, and Astrid Field.
Listen below.
Are you hosting Christmas lunch or dinner this year?
Seshoene says one of the most important things to remember is that preparation is key.
Plan and prep your menu and workload ahead of time.
This includes delegating tasks so that you are not doing everything yourself.
There are easy shortcuts you can take so definitely involve the whole family so that you are also able to relax and enjoy the day. Remember that yes, the meal is important, but your family actually wants to see you and spend time with you.Mogau Seshoene (The Lazy Makoti), Chef
While people often opt for more traditional menus, there are a few simple ways that you can spice up your menu.
She recommends a cheese board, a simple addition that can not only break the ice among guests but it can also keep them snacking while you are preparing the food.
Don’t forget about your vegetarian and/or vegan friends and family, Itsweng reminds.
We don’t look at vegetables as food, as a stand-alone group of deliciousness. We just see them as a replacement or side… I cook vegetables with the idea of actually having everyone enjoy it.Mokgadi Itsweng, Chef
Opt for vegetables that are in season because they will most likely be cheaper.
She recommends:
• Mushroom and butternut Wellington
• Lentil stuffed aubergine (eggplant)
• Cauliflower roast
And lastly, what is a Christmas meal without some dessert?
Because South African Christmases are during summer, no-bake or frozen desserts are the perfect addition, says Field.
She suggests going for a chocolate mousse or a no-bake cheesecake with an array of fresh fruits.
We have a lot of nice fruit in season right now, like cherries and apricots which you don’t get at other times of the year.Astrid Field, Food Scientist
She recommends also making your desserts well in advance, this will not only give it time to set but it will also give you one less thing to stress about.
This article first appeared on 702 : Expert chefs share top tips for making the perfect Christmas dishes
