Proposed aviation fuel levy increase will NOT affect passengers - SACAA
Lester Kiewit speaks to Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Manager of Legal and Aviation Compliance (LAC) at the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
With so many South Africans travelling this season, the last thing any of us want is an increase in airfare.
A series of increases in the fuel levy over the next three years have been proposed, and are available for public comment.
While this might seem like stressful news, it will not impact the price of airfare.
The fuel levy is largely paid by the General Aviation sector, dedicated cargo, and private charter flights, and not passenger aircraft.
This fuel levy does not affect passengers.Luvuyo Silandela, Senior Manager of Legal and Aviation Compliance (LAC) - SA Civil Aviation Authority
Silandela says that this increase is a standard process and is subject to public participation.
