Man arrested for murder of Gugulethu CPF member is known by the community





Clarence Ford speaks to Siyanda Biyela from the National Police Consultive Forum.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The 56-year-old deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, was shot and killed inside her home earlier this month.

Police offered a R50,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of her killer.

35-year-old Lungile Madolo, who has been arrested for the murder, was previously in jail and released before the crime took place.

The person is a known person, fire they call him. He is a person of mischievous actions in the community known by everyone. Siyanda Biyela, National Police Consultive Forum

The funeral service of slain Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, took place in Gugulethu on 16 December 2023. Picture: X/@LirandzuThemba

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Biyela says that all relevant law enforcement members had vowed that they would not rest until this murderer was caught.

He adds that they want to ensure that community police forum members are protected, rather than just seeking justice after they are already killed.