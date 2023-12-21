'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'





Thabo Shole Mashao speaks with Reitumetse Makwea, a journalist with the Citizen.

Much of the discourse around next year's elections is around whether the ANC will manage to get 50% of the vote.

According to Makwea, we are not yet likely to see the end of the ANC's reign as the governing party.

He says the ANC has faced challenges before but has always recovered.

They’ve always come out on top, and they are coming out on top again. Reitumetse Makwea, Journalist - the Citizen

FILE: Delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A lot of people like to say no publicity is bad publicity. Reitumetse Makwea, Journalist - the Citizen

