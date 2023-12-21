'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Thabo Shole Mashao speaks with Reitumetse Makwea, a journalist with the Citizen.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Much of the discourse around next year's elections is around whether the ANC will manage to get 50% of the vote.
According to Makwea, we are not yet likely to see the end of the ANC's reign as the governing party.
He says the ANC has faced challenges before but has always recovered.
They’ve always come out on top, and they are coming out on top again.Reitumetse Makwea, Journalist - the Citizen
A lot of people like to say no publicity is bad publicity.Reitumetse Makwea, Journalist - the Citizen
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
