Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town





John Maytham speaks with Professor Francois Vreÿ of the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.

Early in December, Houthi rebels in Yemen vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel.

They have since expanded operations to launch attacks on civilian and naval ships.

Every vessel is in the firing line. Francois Vreÿ, Military Science - Stellenbosch University

Some shipping traffic is being rerouted around South Africa, instead of going through the Red Sea, which emphasises the importance of protecting the Cape Sea Route.

Vreÿ says that some of these attacks could devastate civilian ships.

Many of these attacks aim to set fire to ships, one of the greatest threats to any vessel.

The attacks are even boosting the oil price. However, according to Vreÿ, once there is a stable route around the Cape, the price should level out in line with the risks.

