[FIRE SEASON] Cape Town HEROES already responded to 2500 calls since 1 December





Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman JP Smith (City of Cape Town Mayco member for Safety and Security) about how fire and rescue services have responded to about 2500 incidents since the start of December.

Smith says it's been "a busy fire season so far" with just about 2500 fires tended to around the City - the latest being the wildfire in Simon's Town.

Smith says about 60% are vegetation fires with some informal settlement fires.

The City is managing fires in various parts of the City, roping in over 300 firefighters and working with the Disaster Risk Management Centre to contain them.

Volunteer wildfire services and members of the public also help with donations to help keep firefighters going as they work.

"Most fires are caused by people," notes Smith.

He urges the public to consider how their actions may contribute to wildfires.

