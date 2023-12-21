[FIRE SEASON] Cape Town HEROES already responded to 2500 calls since 1 December
Lester Kiewit speaks to Alderman JP Smith (City of Cape Town Mayco member for Safety and Security) about how fire and rescue services have responded to about 2500 incidents since the start of December.
Listen below.
Smith says it's been "a busy fire season so far" with just about 2500 fires tended to around the City - the latest being the wildfire in Simon's Town.
RELATED: SEVERAL HOMES IN SIMON'S TOWN AREA EVACUATED AS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE VELD FIRE
Smith says about 60% are vegetation fires with some informal settlement fires.
RELATED: NON-RESIDENTS SIMON'S TOWN URGED TO STAY CLEAR OF FIRE-HIT AREA
The City is managing fires in various parts of the City, roping in over 300 firefighters and working with the Disaster Risk Management Centre to contain them.
Volunteer wildfire services and members of the public also help with donations to help keep firefighters going as they work.
"Most fires are caused by people," notes Smith.
He urges the public to consider how their actions may contribute to wildfires.
RELATED: (PICS) 5 FIREFIGHTERS INJURED, 2 HOSPITALISED AS SIMON'S TOWN BLAZE PERSISTS
