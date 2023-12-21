Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers
JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum says all 2,205 mineworkers have resurfaced from a shaft at its Bafokeng mine in the North West, following an underground sit-in that turned into a hostage situation.
Hundreds of workers downed tools on Monday in a wildcat strike over employee benefits.
ALSO READ:
-
Impala Platinum mine management dismisses suggestions its equipment was outdated
-
Remembering 13 Impala Platinum mineworkers who died in Rustenburg
The mine was forced to halt operations as management scrambled to bring disgruntled workers back to the surface.
This is the latest South African mining company to be hit by an underground sit-in.
It’s also the latest blow to Implats, which is still reeling from the November disaster at its Rustenburg operations, in which 13 miners were killed when a conveyance cage plunged to the bottom of a shaft.
In a statement, the mine said it welcomed the successful resolution of the labour dispute, without any violence or compromise to safety.
It says it would shift its focus to instituting disciplinary processes for those involved.
This article first appeared on EWN : Disciplinary action on the cards for resurfaced Impala mineworkers
More from Business
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace
What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?Read More
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?
After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money ShowRead More
Clientele may extend deadline for AIG funeral policy clients after WK steps in
Funeral policy holders offloaded by AIG SA were offered help by Clientele Life, but it seems the proper systems weren't put in place in time.. Wendy Knowler goes to bat for one client left in the lurch, again.Read More
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA
Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money ShowRead More
'Loadshedding for 82% of 2023, but at least this year none on Christmas Day'
Stats from EskomSePush cast an unforgiving light on our worst year of loadshedding yet. We get the lowdown from Dan Southwood-Wells, co-founder of the app that's been helping SA get through power cuts for 9 years now.Read More
What do the latest Houthi attacks in the Red Sea mean for local ports?
Oil giant BP along with Evergreen Line has suspended all shipments and movements in the Red Sea, forcing many ships to divert.Read More
COSATU says it will push govt for pro-poor budget that will benefit workers
In its end-of-year statement, the trade union said that providing relief for the poor and protecting workers should be top of government’s agenda for 2024.Read More
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures
Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling demand for its development from private investors.Read More