[SIMONS TOWN FIRE] Extinguishing Plateau Road blaze main concern on Thursday
Lester Kiewit speaks to Simon’s Town councillor Simon Liell-Cock about how firefighters are managing the wildfire in the area.
Listen below.
Hundreds of firefighters are battling a wildfire for a third day today (Thursday, 21 December) on a mountain slope in Simon's Town.
RELATED: NON-RESIDENTS SIMON'S TOWN URGED TO STAY CLEAR OF FIRE-HIT AREA
The wildfire started on Tuesday (20 December), around 40 kilometres south of Cape Town.
The fire is not yet contained, but the situation is "manageable".
According to Liell-Cock, strong winds have caused several other fires to spread from the original one.
RELATED: SEVERAL HOMES IN SIMON'S TOWN AREA EVACUATED AS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE VELD FIRE
The fire has now spread around the peninsula in Murdock Valley, Miller's Point and Plateau Road.
The latter fire in Plateau Road is the main priority for Thursday, says Liell-Cock. Authorities are trying to organise helicopters for inaccessible areas.
Nineteen fire engines have been operating through the night with their crews, supervisors and station commanders.
Liell-Cock applauds the "amazing spirit" of South Africans who come together during this time and firefighters who are "phenomenally good and well equipped".
RELATED: (PICS) 5 FIREFIGHTERS INJURED, 2 HOSPITALISED AS SIMON'S TOWN BLAZE PERSISTS
Source : Facebook
