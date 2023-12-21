South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)





Africa Melane chats to cricket commentator Jeremy Fredricks ahead of the South Africa vs India ODI on Thursday (21 December).

South Africa and India can both take the ODI series when the two sides face off in Paarl today (21 December).

India won the first ODI in Johannesburg while the Proteas responded well in Gqeberha.

Which Proteas side will show up today is anyone’s guess, says Fredricks.

The home side is down two players as fast bowler Ottniel Baartman and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo were ruled out due to injury.

Our side is blowing hot and cold at the moment. I think it is important that they find a rhythm and, hopefully, they can build on what happened in Gqeberha. Jeremy Fredricks, cricket commentator

The conditions have been a major factor in the series, and Paarl is an oval that the Proteas don’t often play at.

Fredricks predicts a good but slow game.

All in all, for One Day cricket, batting wise… it’s a hell of a good wicket to play at. Now and then the ball can be quite low but bowlers will have to know their lines and what angles they need to bowl. Jeremy Fredricks, cricket commentator

I think we can be in for a scintillating day of cricket at Boland Park. Jeremy Fredricks, cricket commentator

The game starts at 1 pm.

