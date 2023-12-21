Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’
The Miss France 2024 pageant has ended in what can only be described as a bizarre controversy.
For the first time in its 103-year history, pixie cut sporting contestant, Eva Gilles was crowned the winner over the winner.
While having short hair should seem like a minor characteristic, several critiqued the pageant for making a “woke” choice.
The 20-year-old was quick to hit back at the haters, deeming this a win for “diversity”.
“We’re used to seeing beautiful Misses with long hair, but I chose an androgynous look with short hair… No one should dictate who you are. Every woman is different, we’re all unique,” The Independent reports.
Speaking to Le Parisien, Gilles says she’s not bothered by the criticism over her hair.
“I chose this hair, but I didn’t choose my body, or my metabolism. I don’t understand how someone can criticize a person over something they cannot change.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/C07uqBoKLvG/
