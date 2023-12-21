[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman
When doorman, Sean Boland steps out to Grafton Street in Dublin with a mic to sing festive songs like 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas', 'Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and 'White Christmas' – the crowds young and old gather in awe of the viral singing doorman’s voice.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Sean Boland about why he's such as hit.
Sean Boland has became a viral hit (on radio in South Africa) for singing Christmas songs outside the store he works at as a doorman in Dublin.
People who pass the store stop to listen, kids dance and crowds sing along.
Videos of Boland the singing doorman have been captured, shared and gone viral so much so that people are coming from all over the world to see this singing doorman belt out classic Christmas tunes - just like this.
Boland says he's been singing for a long time at weddings and corporate events and is a lover of Christmas and the "magic" it comes with.
Boland says, yes, he is an actual doorman - so it's his uniform he sings in, not a costume.
"I'm not trying to raise money or sell an album, I'm just here to say happy Christmas through song and festive cheer with no announcement, no stage, no fuss."
It's a lovely thing to do because it's a simple thing. I'm not trying to do anything but just say happy Christmas, thanks a million and have a great day.Sean Boland, Singing Doorman - Dublin
On gaining virality, Boland says, his focus is on making people smile, making them feel good and spreading Christmas magic.
I don't know how the internet works or how things become viral but Christmas is a time for giving and if this makes people smile and gives them a good feeling them who am I to say no to that, you know?Sean Boland, Singing Doorman - Dublin
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtJy-regIb0
