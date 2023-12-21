Postpone elections, stop the cycle of ‘elect and regret’ - Dr Pali Lehohla
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistics SA chief
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
South Africa is preparing for a monumental election in 2024 that could see a shift in the balance of power.
While the political parties are gearing up there is a new call to delay the elections.
Dr Lehohla says that if the elections go ahead as planned, they will bring a chaotic outcome.
He believes that before we can move forward, we need to have frank conversations about the country we want to build.
He says that with the disastrous state of our country, from load shedding to crime and corruption, we need to pause and reflect, or nothing will improve.
We are in a schizophrenic situation. We need to stop and rethink.Pali Lehohla, Former Statistics SA Chief
In order to reap the benefits of a democracy, he says we need to have a level of political consciousness that we are not currently seeing in the country.
For this reason he says we need to pause and establish a level of consciousness and work out a national agenda, to vote for a true democracy.
Source : GCIS
