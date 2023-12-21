Streaming issues? Report here
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA

21 December 2023 12:22 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
John Maytham
board games
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi.

John Maytham speaks to John McCann, the co-creator of a new board game called, Steal & Plunder - a multiplayer card-based strategy game - made by South Africans for South Africans that's "unashamedly proudly South African."

Listen below.

Keen to master the art of corruption? This game's for you!

McCann says the game is all about poking fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt South Africa as it's meant to be "a fun twist on current events." McCann explains that this brain child was developed over a year ago and is "the one positive outcome of loadshedding" as it was born through talks with family and friends during the dark.

The game can be played with three to six players with round averaging around 20 minutes.

To play to win, you'll need to collect various illicit industries in the South African economy and the first one to snatch up R10 million is crowned "King of Mzansi's shadow economy" while cards labelled stolen copper wire, cash in the couch, pre-approved tenders, counterfeit cigarettes keep you entertained along the way.

We don't encourage the game's activity in real life, it's just a game, it's a light-hearted take on what's happening around us and a way to laugh at ourselves as South Africans do. It can also serve as conversation starters on what's happening in South Africa for kids and families to talk more about.

John McCann, Co-Creator - Steal & Plunder

Get the game over here or on takealot.




