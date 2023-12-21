Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season
Ray White interviews Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga about road safety during the holiday season.
Listen below.
Though cheerful and joyous, the holiday season is peak time for road accidents and fatalities.
As a result, the government began implementing its festive season road safety campaign at the beginning of December to raise awareness and reduce road accidents and fatalities.
The plan is continually reevaluated as circumstances change on the ground, the minister says.
Earlier this month the department saw an influx of travel as universities closed and young boys from cultural practices from provinces such as Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, and North West.
This resulted in more accidents happening in residential areas compared to national and provincial roads. We had to reevaluate our plan… and have some of our resources deployed in those areas.Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport
While these awareness campaigns continue to play an important role, at the end of the day, it all comes down to the driver to do the right thing.
We cannot have traffic officers everywhere on every road… we do however have drivers and families that when they plan to travel for festivities, that plan must include a person who is going to drive them sober.Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport
This article first appeared on 702 : Transport Dept continues to raise awareness on road safety during festive season
Source : @Dotransport/Twitter
More from Lifestyle
Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest
Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need.Read More
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’
The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.Read More
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...
TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?Read More
Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing
Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.Read More
Help the SPCA rescue animals affected by Simon's Town blaze
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA‘s search and rescue efforts in Simon’s Town need to keep going - here's how you can help.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace
What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?Read More
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?
After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money ShowRead More