[LISTEN] From Emalahleni to CNN, Eleni Giokos shares her journey
Clement Manyathela speaks with Eleni Giokos, broadcast journalist and CNN TV anchor
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Born in Greece and raised in Emalahleni, Giokos has had an impressive career across many media platforms.
She currently works for CNN in Dubai but says she is still, and always will be, a South African girl at heart.
This leads to her frequently using South African phrases internationally, much to the confusion of her colleagues.
She says that living in South Africa and working around the continent has given her a perspective that is often missing in international media.
I think what growing up in Emalahleni really taught me is, is recognising the people that are really putting in the big effort just to feed their family.Eleni Giokos, Broadcast Journalist/CNN TV Anchor
You can sign million-dollar contracts, it means nothing if it doesn’t trickle down to the people that need it most.Eleni Giokos, Broadcast Journalist/CNN TV Anchor
Giokos got into the media space when she was in university by joining campus radio at Tuks FM.
From working as a waitress and in Campus radio while studying, she constantly climbed the ladder to become one of CNN’s most versatile correspondents.
