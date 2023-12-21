Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism
Ray White speaks to SA Tourism Acting Chief Officer of Marketing, Bronwen Auret.
Listen below.
No one in South Africa will forget seeing the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.
This historical moment was not only good for the country’s morel, but it had a positive impact on local tourism.
I think the world knows South Africa through our accomplishing, [so] winning the Rugby World Cup does absolutely intrigues potential visitors to find out about the amazing people, place, and destination that we are.Bronwen Auret, Acting Chief Officer of Marketing – SA Tourism
Using the recognition these athletes have has also proved to be beneficial.
It’s very interesting when we partner with these kinds of people to see how they attract tremendous audiences and excite the world about what they could potentially experience in South Africa.Bronwen Auret, Acting Chief Officer of Marketing – SA Tourism
Playing host to various sports tournaments also yields great results for the country.
Auret says the recent South Africa Seven Rugby tournament saw bout 80,000 tourists descend on Cape Town.
With South Africa on par to co-host the Cricket World Cup in 2027 it is “absolutely tremendous”.
This article first appeared on 702 : Sports gives South African tourism a major boost – SA Tourism
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114552426_ferris-wheel-at-waterfront-in-cape-town-and-table-mountain-covered-with-clouds.html
