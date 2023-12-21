Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club





Banyana Banyana superstar player Thembi Kgatlana is wrapping up a phenomenal year with a record-six-figure deal.

Taking to social media, she announced her departure from Racing Louisville.

“While my time at Racing Louisville was short-lived, I am truly thankful to the fans and the people of Louisville for their support.

“The affection and experience I received at the club will always be a big part of my life and career. I am sure we will cross paths again in the future," she says.

Thembi, ¡YA ERES UNA AMAZONA! 🐯💛 pic.twitter.com/QuEjGiXjlt ' Club Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 20, 2023

She is set to join Tigres Femenil in Liga MX in Mexico in the new year.

Goal.com reports that the attacker signed a deal with $275,000 (R5 million), the second-highest transfer fee in the National Women’s Soccer League’s history.

It has been a big year for Kgatlana on and off the field this year.

She helped Banyana Banyana reach a historic finish in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

