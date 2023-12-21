Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
Banyana Banyana superstar player Thembi Kgatlana is wrapping up a phenomenal year with a record-six-figure deal.
Taking to social media, she announced her departure from Racing Louisville.
“While my time at Racing Louisville was short-lived, I am truly thankful to the fans and the people of Louisville for their support.
“The affection and experience I received at the club will always be a big part of my life and career. I am sure we will cross paths again in the future," she says.
Thembi, ¡YA ERES UNA AMAZONA! 🐯💛 pic.twitter.com/QuEjGiXjlt' Club Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 20, 2023
She is set to join Tigres Femenil in Liga MX in Mexico in the new year.
Goal.com reports that the attacker signed a deal with $275,000 (R5 million), the second-highest transfer fee in the National Women’s Soccer League’s history.
It has been a big year for Kgatlana on and off the field this year.
She helped Banyana Banyana reach a historic finish in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.
This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
More from Sport
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson
Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts.Read More
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)
Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?Read More
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.Read More
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again
Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA
Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.Read More
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig
The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.Read More
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding
Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!Read More
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs
"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."Read More