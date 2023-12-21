The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong wind... 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durba... 22 December 2023 3:24 PM
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display. 22 December 2023 3:18 PM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need. 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’ The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner. 22 December 2023 2:20 PM
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are... TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it? 22 December 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024

21 December 2023 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Joburg CBD fire
Thabo Bester
Zama zama

2023 has been a big year for news, with plenty of eventful stories happening locally.

Clement Manyathela speaks with local journalists to reflect back on the biggest stories of the year, and look into what 2024 holds for them.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The Senzo Meyiwa Trial

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has been closely following the trial of the slain soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in 2014, and the five men accused have been in the dock this year.

This trial came with major revelations, including finding that one of the accused had called a number registered to Khumalo twice before the shooting.

A physical fight broke out in the Pretoria High Court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday, 27 November 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.
A physical fight broke out in the Pretoria High Court during the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday, 27 November 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News.

The Thabo Bester Saga

The story of the escaped rapist and murderer who faked his death took South Africa by storm when the details came to light.

Nicknamed ‘the Facebook Rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped from prison in 2022 and was discovered alive and arrested with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana earlier this year.

The pair, and their co-accused, will appear in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein in February next year.

Daniel Steyn, Journalist at GroundUp, says that Magudumana’s mental health and mental state will likely play a role in her defence next year.

Convicted murderer Thabo Bester in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Convicted murderer Thabo Bester in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

One of the things we see in 2024, will be how the issue of psychological assessment and psychological manipulation plays a role in the defence.

Daniel Steyn, Journalist - GroundUp

Johannesburg CBD fire

77 people tragically lost their lives when the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD caught fire earlier this year.

This launched conversations around the illegal occupation of buildings, and an enquiry into what caused this devastating blaze.

The judicial commission of inquiry intended to submit its first report on the cause of the fire on or before 30 December, however this is not likely to happen.

EWN reporter Alpha Ramushwana says that the investigation will look into why there were no fire prevention measures in the building, and how many buildings have been hijacked.

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

We are going to be hearing officials of the city of Joburg answering questions on why there are so many hijacked buildings.

Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter

The Reign of Terror by Zama Zamas

South Africans across the country have been caught in the crossfire of devastating conflicts with Zama Zamas or illegal miners.

These miners take over abandoned mine shafts and this has birthed rival gangs engaging in violent conflict over territory and gold.

There was also a methane explosion in a disused mine in the Free state which killed 31 suspected zama zamas.

Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter, has found that many of these zama zama kingpins have close relationships with senior police officers and certain politicians.

An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com
An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com

They are very protected to some extent.

Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter

House of Zulu in Disarray

There was plenty happening in the Zulu royal family as the North Gauteng High Court declared the recognition of Misuzulu Zulu invalid as the king of the Zulu nation.

The case was brought forward by his half-brother Prince Simakade kaZwelithini.

Misuzulu ascended to the throne last year after the death of his parents, King Goodwill Zwelithini, and his mother, Queen Regent Mantfombi, who died months apart in 2021.

FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles
FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

This article first appeared on 702 : The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024




21 December 2023 2:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Joburg CBD fire
Thabo Bester
Zama zama

More from Local

Wildfires raging in Simon's Town creep closer to residential areas, as firefighters continue to battle strong winds to extinguish the blaze. This was taken in Glencairn on 22 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Hugo Schreuder

No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on

22 December 2023 3:58 PM

The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bullet-ridden white BMX X5 two women were travelling in when unknown occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on them on 22 December 2023. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting

22 December 2023 3:24 PM

KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display

22 December 2023 3:18 PM

The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa will be able to keep the Christmas lights on, with load shedding likely only making a return next week. Picture: Pexels

Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended

22 December 2023 2:25 PM

The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The recruitment and training of 10,000 police officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

22 December 2023 11:05 AM

Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wildfire rages along the M4 Main Road between Cape Point and Simon's Town in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainNP/X

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

22 December 2023 9:28 AM

Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of people at Strandfontein Beach. Picture: EWN.

Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period

22 December 2023 8:45 AM

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulama Dinginto. Picture: Supplied

Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court

22 December 2023 7:46 AM

The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on 21 December 2023. The informal settlement is notorious for harbouring zama zamas. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Thabiso Goba

GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates

22 December 2023 7:35 AM

Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

Local

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

Local

EWN Highlights

Residents in limbo: How long will the gift of lights and water last?

22 December 2023 9:51 PM

Mpumalanga highlighted as potential accident hotspot going into Christmas period

22 December 2023 9:38 PM

Gauteng traffic officials on high alert as holiday goers leave the province

22 December 2023 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA