The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024
Clement Manyathela speaks with local journalists to reflect back on the biggest stories of the year, and look into what 2024 holds for them.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
The Senzo Meyiwa Trial
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has been closely following the trial of the slain soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.
Meyiwa was murdered at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in 2014, and the five men accused have been in the dock this year.
This trial came with major revelations, including finding that one of the accused had called a number registered to Khumalo twice before the shooting.
The Thabo Bester Saga
The story of the escaped rapist and murderer who faked his death took South Africa by storm when the details came to light.
Nicknamed ‘the Facebook Rapist’ Thabo Bester escaped from prison in 2022 and was discovered alive and arrested with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana earlier this year.
The pair, and their co-accused, will appear in the Free State high court in Bloemfontein in February next year.
Daniel Steyn, Journalist at GroundUp, says that Magudumana’s mental health and mental state will likely play a role in her defence next year.
One of the things we see in 2024, will be how the issue of psychological assessment and psychological manipulation plays a role in the defence.Daniel Steyn, Journalist - GroundUp
Johannesburg CBD fire
77 people tragically lost their lives when the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD caught fire earlier this year.
This launched conversations around the illegal occupation of buildings, and an enquiry into what caused this devastating blaze.
The judicial commission of inquiry intended to submit its first report on the cause of the fire on or before 30 December, however this is not likely to happen.
EWN reporter Alpha Ramushwana says that the investigation will look into why there were no fire prevention measures in the building, and how many buildings have been hijacked.
We are going to be hearing officials of the city of Joburg answering questions on why there are so many hijacked buildings.Alpha Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter
The Reign of Terror by Zama Zamas
South Africans across the country have been caught in the crossfire of devastating conflicts with Zama Zamas or illegal miners.
These miners take over abandoned mine shafts and this has birthed rival gangs engaging in violent conflict over territory and gold.
There was also a methane explosion in a disused mine in the Free state which killed 31 suspected zama zamas.
Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter, has found that many of these zama zama kingpins have close relationships with senior police officers and certain politicians.
They are very protected to some extent.Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter
House of Zulu in Disarray
There was plenty happening in the Zulu royal family as the North Gauteng High Court declared the recognition of Misuzulu Zulu invalid as the king of the Zulu nation.
The case was brought forward by his half-brother Prince Simakade kaZwelithini.
Misuzulu ascended to the throne last year after the death of his parents, King Goodwill Zwelithini, and his mother, Queen Regent Mantfombi, who died months apart in 2021.
This article first appeared on 702 : The biggest stories of 2023, and what we can expect in 2024
More from Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.Read More
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting
KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.Read More
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display
The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.Read More
Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More