GRRiTT is offerring a FREE pair of flip flops if you trade in any old flip flops





Pippa Hudson speaks with GRRiTT founder Lee Barker

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

GRRiTT gives old tire treads a new life by transforming them into flip flops.

Baker is passionate about waste reduction and thus found a way to make stylish, eco friendly shoes, through recycling.

This Friday she is giving people the opportunity to trade in their own shoes for new ones.

The first 50 people to bring in a pair of pre-loved slops to the Playhouse in Fishhoek Cape Town will win a free pair of shoes.

FILE: Grritt flip flops. Picture: GRRITT/Facebook

We have a plan for those old flip flops, so watch that space. Lee Barker, GRRiTT Founder