GRRiTT is offerring a FREE pair of flip flops if you trade in any old flip flops

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong wind... 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durba... 22 December 2023 3:24 PM
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display. 22 December 2023 3:18 PM
View all Local
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces. 20 December 2023 1:40 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need. 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’ The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner. 22 December 2023 2:20 PM
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are... TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it? 22 December 2023 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi. 21 December 2023 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

GRRiTT is offerring a FREE pair of flip flops if you trade in any old flip flops

21 December 2023 4:43 PM
by Keely Goodall

Worn out tires can still keep you moving with GRRiTT flip flops.

Pippa Hudson speaks with GRRiTT founder Lee Barker

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

GRRiTT gives old tire treads a new life by transforming them into flip flops.

Baker is passionate about waste reduction and thus found a way to make stylish, eco friendly shoes, through recycling.

This Friday she is giving people the opportunity to trade in their own shoes for new ones.

The first 50 people to bring in a pair of pre-loved slops to the Playhouse in Fishhoek Cape Town will win a free pair of shoes.

FILE: Grritt flip flops. Picture: GRRITT/Facebook
FILE: Grritt flip flops. Picture: GRRITT/Facebook

We have a plan for those old flip flops, so watch that space.

Lee Barker, GRRiTT Founder



21 December 2023 4:43 PM
by Keely Goodall

More from Lifestyle

Image source: screengrab from Instagram, Fire Truck Coffee

Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest

22 December 2023 3:58 PM

Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim Engelbrecht in the Kfm 94.5 studio on 22 December 2022 photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’

22 December 2023 2:20 PM

The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: www.pexels.com

From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...

22 December 2023 1:46 PM

TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nitr/123rf.com

Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing

22 December 2023 1:23 PM

Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

Help the SPCA rescue animals affected by Simon's Town blaze

22 December 2023 1:19 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA‘s search and rescue efforts in Simon’s Town need to keep going - here's how you can help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!

21 December 2023 9:32 PM

The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nialowwa/123rf.com

Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace

21 December 2023 8:12 PM

What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© cooldesign/123rf.com

Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?

21 December 2023 7:32 PM

After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

Local

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

Local

EWN Highlights

Residents in limbo: How long will the gift of lights and water last?

22 December 2023 9:51 PM

Mpumalanga highlighted as potential accident hotspot going into Christmas period

22 December 2023 9:38 PM

Gauteng traffic officials on high alert as holiday goers leave the province

22 December 2023 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA