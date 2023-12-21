[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!





Bruce Whitfield talks to Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA\ South Africa, about his top picks out of this year's Christmas advertising.

With Christmas just around the corner, it's time for the Money Show to highlight the 'best' festive season commercials of the year.

Bruce Whitfield is thrilled that the list from the Group CEO of TBWA\ South Africa, Luca Gallarelli, includes his own PERSONAL favourite.

The fact that it happens to be South African, is of course a question of quality, not bias!

Screengrab from Hohm Energy's 'Funny Festive Solar' ad on YouTube

The advert for solar company Hohm Energy features two excited little boys looking forward to, and then waking up on what one assumes to be Christmas morning.

Rushing outside, they come upon a man on a ladder who is outfitted in red and sports a white beard - Father Christmas of course... or not.

But the surprise reveal at the end puts the spotlight on a truly South African issue - our unreliable electricity supply.

There's a lovely twist in this one, and this is what I love about it... It is the quintessential South African Christmas advert, with a wonderful play on all the stereotypes, and it's got that delicious element of surprise at the end. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I feel Christmas advertising has never really taken root in South Africa (like in the UK and Europe). We tend to have far more retail messaging, summer messaging... and the iconography around Christmas and advertising is a little less prevalent than it is certainly in Europe. Maybe this ad will be the start of a new tradition of Christmas advertising here. Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO - TBWA\ South Africa

It has all of the traditional icons and all of the traditional feel of a Christmas ad, but with a uniquely South African twist really positioning electricity and power as the gift for this year. A wonderful piece of work... Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO - TBWA\ South Africa

Watch this really clever piece of advertising below:

