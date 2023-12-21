Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’
Clarence Ford speaks with Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
South Africa has a number of major issues that need to be addressed by those in power.
With that in mind and the elections fast approaching, GroundUp put together some statistics on how the country has performed in key areas over the past few decades
We do hope that it informs people’s views ahead of the elections. We are not telling people who or what they should vote for.Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor
With regards to murder and crime, we were making some positive progress between 1995 until about a decade ago.
However, since then crime has steadily gotten worse.
We had the most murders on record last year.Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor
With regards to unemployment, the government has failed to make improvements in that regard.
As a result, there is a high need for social grants.
These programmes in this country are successful and help millions survive.
One area where we have seen some improvement is in life expectancy, which is on an upward trajectory following a major dip due to the HIV epidemic.
We have got the biggest anti-retroviral treatment programme in the world.Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.Read More
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting
KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.Read More
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display
The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.Read More
Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More