Key statistics ahead of 2024 elections: ‘We hope this it informs people’s views’





Clarence Ford speaks with Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

South Africa has a number of major issues that need to be addressed by those in power.

With that in mind and the elections fast approaching, GroundUp put together some statistics on how the country has performed in key areas over the past few decades

We do hope that it informs people’s views ahead of the elections. We are not telling people who or what they should vote for. Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor

With regards to murder and crime, we were making some positive progress between 1995 until about a decade ago.

However, since then crime has steadily gotten worse.

We had the most murders on record last year. Nathan Geffen, GroundUp Editor

With regards to unemployment, the government has failed to make improvements in that regard.

As a result, there is a high need for social grants.

These programmes in this country are successful and help millions survive.

One area where we have seen some improvement is in life expectancy, which is on an upward trajectory following a major dip due to the HIV epidemic.

