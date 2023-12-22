96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
JOHANNESBURG - At least 96 families have been evacuated due to a raging wildfire near Simon's Town.
Residents were advised to leave the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and fanned the flames towards their homes.
The fire has already ravaged several hectares of land and it's moving towards Scarborough.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a second fire now, along the Glencairn Expressway. Residents in the area have been urged to prepare a "go" bag with essential items just in case they need to relocate at short notice.
Items to consider packing include:' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 21, 2023
• Prescription medication and glasses
• Important documentation
• Cellphones and chargers
• Change of clothing and sturdy shoes
• Any personal hygiene items they might need
• Infant formula
• Sheltering arrangements for your pets
The city's Jermaine Carelse: "The area was inaccessible to the ground crews who responded as the fire was moving towards the Stonehaven Estate fanned by strong winds. A call was made just before 9[PM] that residents of Stonehaven Estate should be relocated. The Glencairn Expressway is closed to traffic between Kommetjie Road and Simon's Town main road."
This article first appeared on EWN : 96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
Source : Facebook
