



JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they are making serious inroads in dismantling the organised crime syndicates behind illegal mining.

On Thursday, police ran disruptive operations at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg where they confiscated a large cache of gold refining equipment while on Wednesday, police with the help of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), managed to arrest hundreds of suspected illegal miners in Primrose.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.

"There is a lot of issues which we have to [address] but what is important, it has to be that effective, integrated, typical type of leadership or different type of governments agencies in order to address these things, it must not only be looking on the side of the police."

In July this year, 17 people died in the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg following a gas leak that allegedly originated from Zama Zama’s.



Sizakele Masuku, Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Safety spoke about the challenges on the reblocking of the settlement. TCG pic.twitter.com/xdDOKZcOM9 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 21, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates