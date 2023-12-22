Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze





CAPE TOWN - Cape Point has been closed due to the fire near Simon's Town.

Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.

At least 96 families have been evacuated.

Residents were advised to evacuate the Stonehaven Estate on Thursday night after the wind conditions changed and the flames started threatening their properties.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service is dealing with a second fire now along the Glencairn Expressway.

The city's Jermaine Carelse: "Crews were faced with extremely challenging conditions overnight, dealing with both the Simon's Town and the Glencairn fires. The wind picked up considerably and the Simon's Town fire spread over the mountain and is now above Misty Cliffs and Scarborough. At the same time, a vegetation fire was reported along the Glencairn Expressway and quickly gained momentum and was headed towards Stonehaven and Evergreen estates. Drones were deployed to help guide crews on the ground."

🔥Simonstown Fires 🔥

Dear Tour Operators & Visitors,



Due to t/ ongoing fires in t/ Simonstown area & t/ danger it might pose to our visitors' safety, TMNP management has made the decision to close the @CapePointSA section of the Park this morning



➡️https://t.co/LeQIbFTgOZ pic.twitter.com/Ols6bbRlm4 ' SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) December 22, 2023

