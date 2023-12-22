SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
As the final episode of 7de Laan is set to air on 26 December 2023, viewers will be left of a touch of 90's and early 2000's nostalgia as SABC2 announces that Vetkoekpaleis will replace 7de Laan's slot from 27 December at 6pm.
“Vetkoekpaleis" show's creators hope that the reruns will serve laughs to new generations as it did to audiences when it first hit screens 27 years ago.
The iconic TV series features some familiar faces - Alvin Bruinders, known for playing the role of security guard Sheridan; Willie Esterhuizen, who plays Worsie Visagie; Helene Truter, who plays Poppie Delport; Marga Van Rooy, who plays Ella Visagie; Zak Du Plessis, who plays Frikadel Delport; and Liane Heyl, known as Boeboe Botha.
While some fans were delighted by this news, others hoped that SABC2 would play reruns of 7de Laan instead.
Here's to nostalgic comebacks!
This article first appeared on KFM : SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
