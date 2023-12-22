Help the SPCA rescue animals affected by Simon's Town blaze
As the Simon's Town wildfires rage on... animals are also affected.
While the Cape of Good Hope's SPCA is already helping to rescue distressed animals on the ground, resources are stretched thin.
As the fire spreads to Cape Point today (Friday, 22 December), disaster relief teams are working tirelessly to save as many animals affected by the fires as they can.
The organisation also has a mobile clinic stationed at the fire station ready to respond in the event of an animal requiring urgent help and any pet owner concerned for the wellbeing of their pets can bring them to us for a check-up.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA worked to create safe animal enclosures out of the firing line where these little ones were kept safe throughout the night and are currently being nursed back to health and reydration.
The SPCA notes that they're looking out for baboons while getting updates on troop locations in proximity to the fire - noting that baboons are very intelligent and doing a good job of keeping themselves safe at the moment.
Other animals have been burnt beyond recognition - the SPCA is trying to assist as best they can.
DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MIGHT BE TRIGGERING FOR SOME.
How you can help...
The SPCA is on the ground again today.
The best way you could help is to keep an eye on the outskirts of Simon’s Town, where animals might come down and then alert the SPCA if you see anything.
Call them if you come across any animals in need of help on: 0217004158/9 or 0833261604.
Remember that injured animals may react with pain-induced aggression and if you do pick up any injured wild animals, please put them in a cardboard box with ventilation holes and cover the box with a towel. The darkness will minimise stress and help them to feel safe.
You can also place shallow bowls with water in your gardens for animals looking for water. Place rocks inside to help avoid them drowning in the water.
Or make a monetary donation on the SPCA's website to keep the resources at the SPCA going.
This article first appeared on KFM : Help the SPCA rescue animals affected by Simon's Town blaze
