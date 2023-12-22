[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson
The great rivalry between the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls will continue tomorrow during the eighth round of the URC championship. Lester Kiewit speaks to Stormers coach, John Dobson.
Over 40 thousand people are anticipated to visit DHL Stadium as the Stormers take on the Bulls tomorrow (23 December) at 7pm.
Bulls fans expect their team to run over the Stormers as they're set with a formidable backline for the game while Coach Dobson anticipates the Bulls players familiarity with the Stormers' "game models."
The two teams have two similar game models and backgrounds which will bring a different element to the game.John Dobson, Coach - Stormers
Dobson also anticipates "a tough game" from "tough competition."
This team is not the traditional Bulls team we're used to who'll try to bully us from around corners, it'll be a lot tougher than it was for us a year or two ago. This is tough competition.John Dobson, Coach - Stormers
There are still tickets left, get yours at Ticketpro - it's going to be a BIG one!
More from Sport
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.Read More
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)
Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?Read More
How John Smit got international rugby 'foes' on the same team to make brandy
Avante Brandy brings together 15 global rugby icons in a unique business venture producing Cape brandy, under the leadership of former World Cup-winning Springbok captain John Smit.Read More
Michael Schumacher's former manager has ‘no hope’ of seeing him again
Willi Weber said he “mourned like a dog” following Schumacher’s skiing accident a decade ago.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA
Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.Read More
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig
The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.Read More
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding
Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!Read More
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs
"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."Read More