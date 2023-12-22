[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson





The great rivalry between the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls will continue tomorrow during the eighth round of the URC championship. Lester Kiewit speaks to Stormers coach, John Dobson.

Over 40 thousand people are anticipated to visit DHL Stadium as the Stormers take on the Bulls tomorrow (23 December) at 7pm.

Bulls fans expect their team to run over the Stormers as they're set with a formidable backline for the game while Coach Dobson anticipates the Bulls players familiarity with the Stormers' "game models."

The two teams have two similar game models and backgrounds which will bring a different element to the game. John Dobson, Coach - Stormers

Dobson also anticipates "a tough game" from "tough competition."

This team is not the traditional Bulls team we're used to who'll try to bully us from around corners, it'll be a lot tougher than it was for us a year or two ago. This is tough competition. John Dobson, Coach - Stormers

There are still tickets left, get yours at Ticketpro - it's going to be a BIG one!