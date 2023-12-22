Create mouthwatering rice dishes with Tastic’s Rices of The World





Rice is a staple food in most kitchens worldwide, with each country using the grain to showcase their unique cooking styles, recipes and flavours. Tastic explores the myriad of possible dishes that rice enables with their Rices of The World range, allowing the average home chef to unlock their culinary potential in their own kitchen.

This is essential for the family cook looking to bring something different to the table this festive season. To learn more about the six variants of rice within the Rices of The World, Pippa Hudson hosted actress and chef Lucia Mthiyane. The pair unpacked how different types of rice are better suited for certain dishes, as well as it’s potential and versatility. Mtshiyane also prepared a few dishes made with Tastic Rice for Pippa to try.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Here are the dishes that Lucia Mthiyane shared with Pippa in studio:

The STARTER - Stuffed Robot Bell Peppers

This dish uses Tastic’s Rices of The World: Jasmine Long Grain White Rice. It’s a delicious spicy simple dish that can easily be turned into a different dish as leftovers the following day. Robot Peppers are sweet and crunchy with delicious crispy bacon bits and moist fluffy rice.

The Mains – Lamb Biryani

A favourite among Capetonians, especially with Tastic’s Basmati Long Grain White Rice. A traditional popular Indian dish, that is also a one-pot wonder consisting of exotic Indian spices, fragrant rice and fall-off-the-bone lamb pieces. Served with sambals.

Dessert – Rice Pudding Cheesecake

The out-of-the-box rice pudding cheesecake shows the potential of Tastic’s Bonnet Long Grain Rice. The cheesecake is delectable, boasting vanilla notes and a velvety texture that will leave you gasping for more.

Learn more about Tastic’s Rices of The World range and discover new recipes on the official Tastic website.