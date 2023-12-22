Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine
Lester Kiewit speaks with Riaan de Villiers, Dominee of the Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk, Groote Kerk
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
More than 20 000 people have been killed since Israel launched an attack on Gaza in October.
As a result, a delegation of South African religious leaders and other Christian religious leaders from around the world are marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine.
Their plan is to make the dangerous mission into Bethlehem to spend Christmas there in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
We are reminded by our brothers and sister here in Palestine that it very difficult to celebrate Christmas in a time where there is no peace.Riaan de Villiers, Dominee - Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk
This pilgrimage is being organised by Kairos Southern Africa in collaboration with Kairos Palestine.
The group arrived in Amman on 20 December and will depart on 26 December.
De Villiers says that we need to find a resolution and bring peace to Palestine, which also must come with justice for those living under occupation.
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
More from World
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD
Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD.Read More
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town
Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping.Read More
Pope allows same-sex couples to be blessed: 'No priest can refuse a blessing'
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will allow same-sex couples to be blessed under certain conditions.Read More
‘Biblical’ plague of frogs, toads cause multi-car pileup in Honduras
The streets were coated in green slime, leading to at least one reported multi-vehicle pileup.Read More
[WATCH] YouTube 'parenting guru' Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse
Franke's parenting style has faced repeated backlash since she started the popular channel in 2015.Read More
BP suspends Red Sea shipments after series of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
The Red Sea is one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas shipments and consumer goods.Read More
Israeli sniper killed mother, child in Gaza's only Catholic church - Cardinal
“What absolutely puzzles me is that this does nothing to further Israel’s right to defend itself," says Cardinal Vincent Nichol.Read More
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.Read More
What a year! These are the most-read CapeTalk articles of 2023 - thanks to YOU!
Let's rewind and look at the trending articles from 2023 (spoiler: expect many 'Wait, this happened this year?' moments).Read More