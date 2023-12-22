Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
JOHANNESBURG - Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Bulelwa Mkutukana will be honoured in her hometown on Friday at a memorial service in the Eastern Cape.
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.
The Loliwe hitmaker died in a Johannesburg hospital last week at the age of 36.
READ: Award-winning sa musician Zahara passes away
This is the second memorial service for the late Zahara, with the first one taking place in Johannesburg last week.
On Friday, her friends and family will get to honour her life and legacy in East London.
Mkutukana broke into the music scene in 2011 with her album titled, Loliwe, which went double platinum.
Since then she released three more albums that also topped the music charts.
Zahara was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, with her family confirming this through a statement on social media.
This was before she succumbed to her illness in hospital last week.
The Afro-pop star will be laid to rest in her hometown on Saturday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
More from Lifestyle
Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest
Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest is spreading kindness for firefighters and those in need.Read More
Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’
The second season of local crime series Reyka is right around the corner.Read More
From Indian to Italian, the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' for 2023/24 are...
TasteAtlas Awards release '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list for 2023/2024 - did Mzansi make it?Read More
Darling Brew releases GLUTEN FREE lager that tastes like the real thing
Those who cannot have gluten can now enjoy a traditional-tasting beer thanks to Darling Brew.Read More
Help the SPCA rescue animals affected by Simon's Town blaze
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA‘s search and rescue efforts in Simon’s Town need to keep going - here's how you can help.Read More
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.Read More
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist!
The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate.Read More
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace
What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture?Read More
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come?
After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider for investors - expert analysis from Hywel George on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.Read More
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting
KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.Read More
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display
The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.Read More
Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.Read More
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.Read More