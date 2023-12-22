Kim Engelbrecht speaks on Reyka season 2: ‘The stakes are high’
Pippa Hudson speaks with Kim Engelbrecht, Reyka lead actress
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Season 2 of Reyka will be airing on Mnet on 11 January at 8pm.
The series features Engelbrecht as the lead character detective Reyka Gama, and actor Iain Glen as her childhood abductor Angus Speelman.
This season will feature a number of other top local talent as new characters, from Zane Meas to Deon Lotz, Joey Rasdien, and Sello Ncube.
Engelbrecht says that this season will take place in an ocean setting, with Reyka in a new precinct, and a brand-new major threat.
She now needs to upskill herself… and there is a brand-new serial killer.Kim Engelbrecht, Reyka lead actress
Everything is under threat, the stakes are high…Kim Engelbrecht, Reyka lead actress
See the trailer for the second season below.
If you missed the first season you can catch up on Showmax.
Source : Kfm 94.5
