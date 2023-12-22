Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
JOHANNESBURG - Lights will stay on this Christmas, with Eskom announcing that load shedding will remain suspended for yet another week.
The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.
Despite improvements over the past few weeks, the country is not in the clear yet.
"Eskom would like to announce that due to consistent improvement in available generation capacity and the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves, load shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 16:00. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended
More from Local
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.Read More
Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting
KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.Read More
SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display
The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.Read More
Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral
Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.Read More
WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province
Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze
Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.Read More
Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period
Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.Read More
Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court
The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.Read More
GP police say they're making inroads in dismantling illegal mining syndicates
Acting provincial police commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said that they were dealing with surface-level miners while the Hawks were working on getting the kingpins.Read More