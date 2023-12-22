Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD
On Thursday 21 December Ukrainian lawmakers voted to legalise the use of medical cannabis.
Activists had reportedly been campaigning for this as it could help millions of people cope with the trauma of the ongoing war with Russia.
According to Reuters, on lawmaker argued that this decision could help 6 million Ukranians, from those battling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), to those with cancer.
Selling cannabis for recreational use will still be a criminal offence with this new ruling.
The bill would still need to be signed by Volodymyr Zelensky and would only come into effect 6 months after that date.
The war with Russia has been ongoing since February 2022, and thousands have been killed with many more displaced.
