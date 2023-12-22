SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display





It is well known that firework displays, which we often see over the festive season, can be extremely traumatic and dangerous to both domesticated animals and wildlife.

The V&A Waterfront and the Table Bay Harbour are home to various endangered, threatened and protected species that could suffer immense harm and injuries if the display takes place.

For this reason the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is trying to ensure this does not happen.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has been advised that the City of Cape Town has retracted the noise pollution exemption permit it granted to the V&A Waterfront, which is required in order for it to proceed with a fireworks display.

The V&A Waterfront has lodged an appeal with the City in respect of same; however, no outcome of this appeal has been communicated to the SPCA.

They say this is despite several attempts having been made through its legal team to obtain the outcome of the appeal or to be involved in the appeal process as an interested and affected party.

There are also several issues in dispute, among other things, the lack of public participation, invalid noise pollution exemption permit, and, of course, the biggest concern being the welfare and wellbeing of both domestic and wild animals that will be adversely affected by the fireworks display.

There has been a large public outcry from animal welfare organisations, animal rights groups, concerned residents and others regarding the planned fireworks display; however, this has fallen on deaf ears says the SPCA.

Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

In the application, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has submitted the necessary opinions, position statements and reports compiled by 29 experts, so as to better advise the Honourable Court of the devastating injuries and harm that both domestic and wild animals shall suffer as a consequence of the intended fireworks display.

In the court papers, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA summarised the concerns, the injuries and other harmful or adverse effects the fireworks display will have on animals and the environment.

The SPCA says it remains committed to the protection and the welfare of all animals as the custodian of animals in South Africa, and will do whatever it can within its powers to protect those who cannot speak for themselves.