Fire Truck Coffee: buy a cuppa something for those in service at Newlands Forest





Pippa Hudson speaks to Lorraine Galp, owner of Fire Truck Coffee at Newlands Forest about how she's using her coffee stand to help spread kindness through acts of service for firefighters and those in need. Listen below.

Next time you're in Newlands Forest for a walk, jog or hike, look for a (red) fire truck selling coffee and its owner, Lorraine Galp.

This one - located at lower Sandy's parking lot.

Galp says her coffee truck came about as she wanted to help quench people's thirst while they enjoy beautiful views along in Newlands Forest.

Now, the mobile coffee truck has become an act of kindness as she initiated a "pay it forward" board.

How does it work?

You buy 'tags' (which equals to prepaid warm or cold cups of coffee, freezos or lemonade with mint made from Galps garden) for firefighters or police officers putting out fires or patrolling the area to enjoy. Your tag will get placed on the board for someone to use as payment to enjoy after a shift or during their break.

You can buy a coffee for a firefighter, police officer, or for someone's who's just having a bad day - there are various categories for you to choose.

Galp says this is an "incredible" way to give back to firefighters and those who serve us tirelessly while spreading kindness to each other.

It's so good to offer firefighters covered in soot, smelling like smoke, hot and sweaty, something small. Lorraine Galp, Owner - The Fire Truck