No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Department say no injuries have been reported so far in the ongoing fire in the Simon's Town, Fishhoek, and Glencairn areas.
The raging blaze, which started near Cape Point, entered its third day on Friday.
- 96 families evacuated from Stonehaven Estate as Simon's Town wildfire rages on
The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.
The City's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said roads between Simon's Town, Cape Point and Glencairn expressway remained closed.
"We still have six aerial support craft doing water bombing in the affected areas, to support the tireless efforts of ground crews. Again, there have been no damages to property, and no further injuries reported to staff or any member of the public."
There have been no new evacuations since last night; however, we need residents to be mindful that the situation can change at any moment, and we therefore request those closest to the fire line areas to please be on alert.' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 22, 2023
