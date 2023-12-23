Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Grand Parade Night Market

A view of the old Cape Town City Hall and Grand Parade. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

Get ready for a night of "fun, fusion and festive banter" at the festive night market on the Grand Parade.

Grand Parade Night Market takes place from 23 to 30 December 2023 (excluding Christmas Day) from 19h00 to 22h00.

With more than 40 stalls, the market promises something for everyone in the family.

There will also be entertainment by Classic Man and his entourage of entertainers.

Naledi’s Festive Dream

Naledi’s Festive Dream - A Live Theatre Production takes place on Saturday (23 December 2023) at the V&A Waterfront's Amphitheatre which has been transformed to give you that indoor theatre experience.

"Join Naledi, a 10-year-old Capetonian, as her festive wish to meet Santa’s crew comes true."

This 40-minute Christmas production is filled with music, dancing, rhythms and rhymes.

The show caters for the entire family.

Performances take place at 12h00, 13h30 and 15h00.

Book your tickets here.

The Sound of Music

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical, The Sound Of Music is on at the Artscape until 14 January 2024.

Pieter Toerien along with Cape Town Opera presents the revival tour of what's been described as the world's most loved family musical.

"The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Von Trapp, follows a young nun-in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision."

The production features popular show songs like "My Favorite Things", "Do Re Mi", "Sixteen Going On Seventeen", and many more.

Get your tickets here.