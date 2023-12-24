Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Take a tour off the beaten track with these budget breakaways Sara-Jayne is joined by The Travel Manuel’s Lauren Manuel, content creator and travel writer to talk about local getaways that won... 24 December 2023 3:37 PM
The rise of alcoholism in SA: 'We drink when we're happy and when we're sad' "It is definitely possible to break the habit." 23 December 2023 2:09 PM
No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong wind... 22 December 2023 3:58 PM
View all Local
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season If you are planning on off-roading during the holidays, these cars will take you safely through sand, mud, dirt, gravel roads, you... 23 December 2023 7:14 PM
How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO' Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation. 23 December 2023 11:45 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top picks. Listen below. 23 December 2023 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here! 23 December 2023 6:39 AM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Take a tour off the beaten track with these budget breakaways

24 December 2023 3:37 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Festive Season
getaway
local tourism

Sara-Jayne is joined by The Travel Manuel’s Lauren Manuel, content creator and travel writer to talk about local getaways that won’t break the back this summer.
Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com
Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

If you prefer a staycation during the festive season, it's a chance to experience some of the Western Cape's hidden gems.

The province's country side and coastal areas are perfect for those seeking a true wilderness adventure and getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Escape the tourist crowds by taking a drive off the beaten path.

Lauren Manuel, a content creator and travel writer with The Travel Manuel says if you're a nature lover, Swellendam is a good option.

There's the Marloth nature reserve in Swellendam, where you can bring your bikes. There's beautiful trails for hiking and lots of pools for swimming. Greyton also has a wonderful nature reserve for bird watching. You can choose your level of adventure.

Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

If you don't want to venture out too far, it won't take long to get to Betty's Bay and Mcgregor.

If you're roadtripping with kids, there's a beautiful place called Alpaca Loom and Weaving Studio, where you can grab some food and feed the alpacas or do a tour. Mcgregor is almost three hours away but they have the Eseltjiesrus Donkey Sanctuary, where they rescue donkeys. This is also beautiful because you can learn about the rescued donkeys and you can enjoy a homemade lunch overlooking a dam. You can also pop into the local market and it's a charming town where you still walk on dusty streets.

Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

Betty's Bay is closer and is a good day drive. Instead of doing the boulders, you can visit the Stony point nature reserve where they have a penguin colony.

Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

Of course, a firm favourite for Capetonians is the picturesque Stellenbosch, which offers everything from wine-tasting, culinary experiences and artisanal markets.

On Sundays, there's the Blaauwklippen wine estate, which has so many playgrounds for kids. The Root44 market is also wonderful. Further on is Robertson and there you can visit the Van Loveren family vineyards, which has lovely chocolate and wine pairings.

Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

Scroll up for the full conversation.




24 December 2023 3:37 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Festive Season
getaway
local tourism

More from Local

Picture: pixabay.com

The rise of alcoholism in SA: 'We drink when we're happy and when we're sad'

23 December 2023 2:09 PM

"It is definitely possible to break the habit."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wildfires raging in Simon's Town creep closer to residential areas, as firefighters continue to battle strong winds to extinguish the blaze. This was taken in Glencairn on 22 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Hugo Schreuder

No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on

22 December 2023 3:58 PM

The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A bullet-ridden white BMX X5 two women were travelling in when unknown occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on them on 22 December 2023. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting

22 December 2023 3:24 PM

KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display

22 December 2023 3:18 PM

The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa will be able to keep the Christmas lights on, with load shedding likely only making a return next week. Picture: Pexels

Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended

22 December 2023 2:25 PM

The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The recruitment and training of 10,000 police officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

22 December 2023 11:05 AM

Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wildfire rages along the M4 Main Road between Cape Point and Simon's Town in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainNP/X

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

22 December 2023 9:28 AM

Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of people at Strandfontein Beach. Picture: EWN.

Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period

22 December 2023 8:45 AM

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulama Dinginto. Picture: Supplied

Man accused of killing Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto due in court

22 December 2023 7:46 AM

The 56-year-old community safety activist was shot dead inside her home two weeks ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

Local

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

Local

EWN Highlights

2,500 people arrested for public drinking across SA since festive season began

24 December 2023 4:42 PM

City Power changes JHB load shedding schedule again after residents' complaints

24 December 2023 4:36 PM

Johannesburg Water says systems generally stable ahead of Christmas

24 December 2023 3:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA