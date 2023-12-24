Take a tour off the beaten track with these budget breakaways





If you prefer a staycation during the festive season, it's a chance to experience some of the Western Cape's hidden gems.

The province's country side and coastal areas are perfect for those seeking a true wilderness adventure and getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Escape the tourist crowds by taking a drive off the beaten path.

Lauren Manuel, a content creator and travel writer with The Travel Manuel says if you're a nature lover, Swellendam is a good option.

There's the Marloth nature reserve in Swellendam, where you can bring your bikes. There's beautiful trails for hiking and lots of pools for swimming. Greyton also has a wonderful nature reserve for bird watching. You can choose your level of adventure. Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

If you don't want to venture out too far, it won't take long to get to Betty's Bay and Mcgregor.

If you're roadtripping with kids, there's a beautiful place called Alpaca Loom and Weaving Studio, where you can grab some food and feed the alpacas or do a tour. Mcgregor is almost three hours away but they have the Eseltjiesrus Donkey Sanctuary, where they rescue donkeys. This is also beautiful because you can learn about the rescued donkeys and you can enjoy a homemade lunch overlooking a dam. You can also pop into the local market and it's a charming town where you still walk on dusty streets. Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

Betty's Bay is closer and is a good day drive. Instead of doing the boulders, you can visit the Stony point nature reserve where they have a penguin colony. Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

Of course, a firm favourite for Capetonians is the picturesque Stellenbosch, which offers everything from wine-tasting, culinary experiences and artisanal markets.

On Sundays, there's the Blaauwklippen wine estate, which has so many playgrounds for kids. The Root44 market is also wonderful. Further on is Robertson and there you can visit the Van Loveren family vineyards, which has lovely chocolate and wine pairings. Lauren Manuel, Content creator and travel writer

