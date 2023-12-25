'We are all the children of Abraham' - Reverend Michael Weeder in Bethelem
It's a sombre Christmas for the last remaining Palestinian Christians living in Gaza, with thousands having lost their families and living in displacement due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment.
In solidarity with the besieged community, a group of South African Christian leaders are part of a delegation from around the globe who are spending Christmas in Bethlehem with Palestinians.
Reverend Frank Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder and Dr Riaan de Villiers are among those who have gathered with international leaders in occupied Palestine.
Speaking to Zain Johnson, Reverend Michael Weeder said the experience has been an enlightening one.
He draw a parallel between the Massacre of the Innocents in the nativity narrative of the Gospel of Matthew (2:16–18) and the current massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.
The Massacre of the Innocents refers to the story of King Herod, who ordered all male infants in Bethlehem to be killed after a prophecy that a child destined to become the king had been born in the city.
Baby Jesus and his family fled to Egypt.
Herod set about slaying thousands of innocent babies with the intention to find that one target. It's very much repeated today with the intention to eliminate Hamas and the focus on thousands of men, women and children killed in Gaza.Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral
When we watch and hear the quiet servitude of the faith based community in Bethlehem, I am supremely affirmed and hopeful that the blessings of Christmas will be able to transcend the gloom that's around.Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral
The Palestinian Christian community in Gaza is believed to be the oldest in the world, but this history could soon be erased as due to the ongoing conflict.
It's estimated that about 1000 Christians still live in Gaza, with thousands killed in the bombardment of the strip.
It used to be a thriving community a strong in education and various sectors of the economy. They've made a massive contribution in terms of culture. But the repression has led to massive emigration to the US and UK.Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral
Traveling through East Jerusalem yesterday, we found a lot of the shops displaying Christian souvenirs were being managed by Muslims as the original Christians have left.Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral
Weeder's hope is that this visit is a meaningful response to the painful outcry from Christian Palestinians living under oppression.
Their plea has been for us to talk to our government and people...to remind them that they are here. To hear their heartfelt appeal reminds us of our own humanity in sync with our Jewish brothers and sisters, the Muslim community and that we are all the children of Abraham in our various religious formations.Reverend Michael Weeder, Dean of St. George's Cathedral
