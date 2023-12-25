Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'When you see fire warnings, assume the worst' - expert On the 24th of December 2022, the Boksburg blast happened when a fuel tanker carrying LPG exploded under a railway bridge in Boksb... 25 December 2023 3:56 PM
'We are all the children of Abraham' - Reverend Michael Weeder in Bethelem A group of South African Christian leaders are part of a delegation from around the globe who are spending Christmas in Bethlehem... 25 December 2023 2:49 PM
Take a tour off the beaten track with these budget breakaways Sara-Jayne is joined by The Travel Manuel’s Lauren Manuel, content creator and travel writer to talk about local getaways that won... 24 December 2023 3:37 PM
View all Local
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season If you are planning on off-roading during the holidays, these cars will take you safely through sand, mud, dirt, gravel roads, you... 23 December 2023 7:14 PM
How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO' Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation. 23 December 2023 11:45 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top picks. Listen below. 23 December 2023 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here! 23 December 2023 6:39 AM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help! Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend. 21 December 2023 2:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
'When you see fire warnings, assume the worst' - expert

Boksburg
chemical explosion
gas tanker explosion

On the 24th of December 2022, the Boksburg blast happened when a fuel tanker carrying LPG exploded under a railway bridge in Boksburg. Many questions surrounded the incident owning to the magnitude of it. But importantly what have industry role players learnt from the horrific day and what reforms have been made, if any? Zain Johnson speaks to Stan Bezuidenhout Director IBF Investigations.
A picture taken on 8 December 2023 showing the site where a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve 2022 in Boksburg, claiming 41 lives. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
A picture taken on 8 December 2023 showing the site where a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve 2022 in Boksburg, claiming 41 lives. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

The Boksburg explosion a year ago has put into the sharp focus the risks related to dangerous and hazardous goods being transported on our roads.

On 24 December 2022, a gas tanker wedged beneath a railway bridge in Boksburg exploded, leaving nearby homes gutted and parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital severely damaged.

According to an investigation, the truck driver took the wrong exit and ended up driving under a low bridge, which jammed under the bridge and damaged.

This caused the gas leak.

The driver did everything in his power to prevent casualties by asking bystanders to leave the scene.

In the midst of the chaos, he lost consciousness and was transported to hospital.

As firefighters tried to douse the blaze, the fire grew out of control and more bystanders arrived on the scene to film the incident.

The tanker exploded, leaving 41 people dead.

Director of IBF Investigation, Stan Bezuidenhout says this horrific incident has important lessons for industry role players and members of the public.

There are hundreds of product codes that come in an emergency response guide book. Its not possible for the public to easily know these numbers. With those numbers, it's normally an orange placard with a four digit number and a symbol that says 'flammable'. When you see a tanker or transport vehicle with these fire warnings, it's safer to assume the worst.

Stan Bezuidenhout, Director of IBF Investigation

Members of the public are advised to stay at least 1km away from hazardous goods.

If any chemical vehicle, truck or train carriage carries any chemicals where there are clear warnings on it, move away as far as possible. Do not approach and start filming. These chemicals are heavy and you can inhale it. By the time you smell it, it can cause you to lose consciousness and you can die. If you can smell anything, then you're in grave danger.

Stan Bezuidenhout, Director of IBF Investigation



Boksburg
chemical explosion
gas tanker explosion

More from Local

The Nativity scene in Manger Square, Bethlehem Photo: Michael Weeder

'We are all the children of Abraham' - Reverend Michael Weeder in Bethelem

25 December 2023 2:49 PM

A group of South African Christian leaders are part of a delegation from around the globe who are spending Christmas in Bethlehem with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine. Reverend Frank Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers are among those who have gathered with international leaders in occupied Palestine. Zain Johnson speaks to Reverend Michael Weeder.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Take a tour off the beaten track with these budget breakaways

24 December 2023 3:37 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by The Travel Manuel’s Lauren Manuel, content creator and travel writer to talk about local getaways that won’t break the back this summer.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

The rise of alcoholism in SA: 'We drink when we're happy and when we're sad'

23 December 2023 2:09 PM

"It is definitely possible to break the habit."

Read More arrow_forward

Wildfires raging in Simon's Town creep closer to residential areas, as firefighters continue to battle strong winds to extinguish the blaze. This was taken in Glencairn on 22 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Hugo Schreuder

No injuries reported as Simon's Town fires, fanned by winds, rage on

22 December 2023 3:58 PM

The City Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was burning predominantly in the Simon's Town and Glencairn areas, with strong winds continuing to fan the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to contain.

Read More arrow_forward

A bullet-ridden white BMX X5 two women were travelling in when unknown occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on them on 22 December 2023. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Manhunt underway after mother-daughter duo injured in Durban drive-by shooting

22 December 2023 3:24 PM

KZN police are now investigating double counts of attempted murder following the Friday morning shooting of the two women in Durban’s Springfield Park.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © nd3000/123rf.com

SPCA lodges urgent application to interdict V&A Waterfront fireworks display

22 December 2023 3:18 PM

The SPCA has lodged an urgent application with the High Court to interdict the display.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa will be able to keep the Christmas lights on, with load shedding likely only making a return next week. Picture: Pexels

Eskom announces a bright Christmas as load shedding remains suspended

22 December 2023 2:25 PM

The ailing power utility has managed to keep lights on since last week Thursday, marking the longest period of uninterrupted power supply since October.

Read More arrow_forward

Afropop star Zahara performing at South African duo Inkabi Zezwe's concert at Carnival City on 26 August 2023. Picture: X/ZaharaSA

Friends & family to honour Zahara at memorial service ahead of EC funeral

22 December 2023 12:58 PM

Friends, family members and industry colleagues of the late musician popularly known as Zahara will gather at the East London International Convention Centre to remember her life and legacy.

Read More arrow_forward

The recruitment and training of 10,000 police officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

22 December 2023 11:05 AM

Of the 10,000 recently graduated police recruits, only 1,081 are expected to be deployed in the Western Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

A wildfire rages along the M4 Main Road between Cape Point and Simon's Town in Cape Town. Picture: @TableMountainNP/X

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

22 December 2023 9:28 AM

Fire crews are contending with strong winds as they battle two firefronts in the area.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

Local

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Cape Town calls in off-duty firefighters to help with blaze

25 December 2023 5:32 PM

Two people killed in Soweto blaze

25 December 2023 5:27 PM

FS welcomes 15 Christmas Day babies, 33 babies born in Limpopo

25 December 2023 5:00 PM

