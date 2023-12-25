Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Minstrels ready to put on a show at Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade

25 December 2023 5:23 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cape Malay culture
Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Cape Ministrel Carnival

It’s that time of the year again where hundred of Cape Town minstrels gather in anticipation of the new year events kicking off with the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade. Zain Johnson speaks to Muneeb Gambeno Director of KKKA.
FILE: Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations showcase colourful performances of songs and dance. Picture: EWN
FILE: Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations showcase colourful performances of songs and dance. Picture: EWN

It's no festive season in the Mother City without the grand spectacle of the Cape minstrels and their annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade.

Though it hasn’t been all smooth sailing over the years, this cultural event is a mainstay on the city's events calendar.

This year's event will take place on Tuesday 2 January and will draw crowds of up to 100 000 people.

It's expected that 20 000 minstrels from across the city are participating in the parade.

We are very excited to host the troupes and for Capetonians and the rest of the country to see the event. It's going to be fantastic.

Muneeb Gambeno, director of Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

The Cape minstrels are a intrinsic part of South Africa's cultural identity and goes back to the early 1800's when community troupes were formed and created Ghoema music.

Ghoema is a hybrid musical genre with its roots in the Cape Malay community.

Ghoema musicians use traditional instruments such as banjos, guitars, and tambourines and the sound consists of up-tempo rhythms and has a vibrant energy.

In the late 1800's, we started seeing these traveling troupes from the US arriving at the Cape and our people were taken by the colourful outfits and music. That music has a checkered history but was popular at the time. Our klopse started replicating this as is the case with popular music generally. In the early 1900's, we saw a formal carnival in conjunction with the city of Cape Town and the rest is history.

Muneeb Gambeno, director of Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

Now we have these super troupes with members of up to 2000 people and marching band with ghoema beats. It's significant for Cape Town and all of us as South Africans.

Muneeb Gambeno, director of Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

The parade has been dubbed the largest cultural event on the African continent.

For all the stakeholders, there's a vast amount of planning and logistical preparation that goes into the event.

The carnival will kick off at 10am on 2 January with per-entertainment and the first troupes are expected to parade in Darling Street at 1.30pm.

The event will conclude at midnight.

Previously, we had a Golden Circle on the Grand Parade but we won't have that. It will be a straight march past the City Hall and we're providing free seating on a first come-first serve basis. So people should make their way down early.

Muneeb Gambeno, director of Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association



