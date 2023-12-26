Behind the eyes of a firefighter





Members of the Volunteer Wildfire Services battle flames on the lower slopes of Signal Hill above Fresnaye on 2 December 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Firefighters are real life super-heroes.

Risking their own lives to save others, they are the epitome of selflessness, bravery, and dedication.

But what does it feel like being on the front line?

For firefighters from Volunteer Wildfire Services, it's about passion and purpose.

VWS was established in 1999 and has four stations across the City of Cape Town and Stellenbosch municipality.

They have 300 active volunteers, many of them students, employees with full-time jobs or business owners.

Our volunteers come from all walks of life and what unites them is the love for getting out to the mountains to assist with managing wildfires and to protect lives and property. Jeremy Rose, Volunteer Wildfire Services ops manager and firefighter

Rose describes being on the frontline as an "incredibly tense environment" with unimaginable heat and smoke.

There's a lot of adrenaline, focus and team work. It's a dangerous environment as you're working against a force of nature. We're able to do significant work by applying our training and knowledge that we've learnt and to help contain a wildfire. It's a great feeling to come off the mountain knowing you're contributed something. Jeremy Rose, Volunteer Wildfire Services ops manager and firefighter

To be a VWS volunteer is no easy feat.

Volunteers have to undergo six months of training before they head to the front lines to tackle fires.

We have minor injuries on the fire lines like minor burns or a broken ankle. We work on steep slopes with loose rocks and helicopters active above. You need to be extremely fit and work out and our training has really paid off. Jeremy Rose, Volunteer Wildfire Services ops manager and firefighter

We've also found that we can push ourselves further than we anticipate. Our crews work in day jobs but still get on the mountain in a very difficult terrain and can keep going and push through. Jeremy Rose, Volunteer Wildfire Services ops manager and firefighter

