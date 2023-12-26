CT informal settlement fires leaves 1000 people displaced
Within 24 hours, close to 1000 people have been left homeless due to destructive fires across three areas.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas day, the lives of hundreds of families were upended.
Residents had minimal time to save anything as the fires spread rapidly with the strong winds.
On Sunday, Gift of the Givers teams quickly rolled up their sleeves to assist 400 residents in Hillview informal settlement, near Muizenberg.
While attending to the Hillview blaze, the humanitarian organisation received a call from residents in the densely populated Jim-Se-Bos in Phillipi.
GOTG staff about to call it a day when they were later contacted about another informal settlement engulfed in flames in Wallacedene in Kraaifontein.
We got there at 9.30pm last night and about 200 people were displaced. So today we continue our operations to deliver aid to this community.Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers operations manager
Within 24 hours, people lost everything. Going to these sites, you could how disappointed the children were. Parents tried to look through the rubble to see what they could save. We could see the extent of hunger. When our trucks pulled up, everyone started running.Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers operations manager
The Human Settlements department is engaging with the city to provide building kits to the affected families.
However, Sablay has appealed to residents not to rebuild their homes just yet due to live-wires on the scene.
The relief organisation is in the meantime providing residents with necessities.
We're providing hot meals, toiletries and baby care packs. Parents are concerned about school supplies so in the new year, we will be providing the children in all three areas with new school uniforms and stationary.Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers operations manager
To contribute, contact Gift of the Givers contact 0800 786 911.
Scroll up for the interview.
