CT International soars as third-best airport in the world

Cape Town International Airport has clinched the third spot in a global survey by AirHelp, an advocate for passengers facing flight disruptions.

The survey analyzes over 4,000 airports worldwide, considering factors like on-time performance, airport navigation, and passenger feedback.

Surprisingly, major hubs like London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle ranked lower.

Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp, emphasizes that the travel experience is not solely on airlines but also on airports.

We've had a very good year and this is the fourth big award we received. We celebrate this achievement and we remain humbled and focused. There's always a lot more we can achieve. Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Some big changes are in the pipeline for the airport, including the re-construction of the runway which was stalled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ACSA has submitted a five year programme to the national regulator for capital investment and now awaits approval early next year.

There are also short term plans to modernise parts of the airport, such as the bathrooms in domestic arrivals.

Bathrooms for airports are a big thing so we've invested in additional cleaners and given some of the bathrooms a small facelift. Next year we will be embarking on a big capital investment programme to modernise some of our bathrooms, which are quite old. Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Cape Town international has seen a huge passenger rush during the December period, with even larger volumes expected in January.

The airport has recorded over 30,000 visitors every day since the start of December.

Passenger figures have increased by 26% compared to pre-covid levels in 2019.

It's looking good for tourism and the economy overall. Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

