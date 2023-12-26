Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Yes you can eat healthy during the festive season! Mandla Matshakaza, a personal trainer from Virgin Active, joins us. He will be teaching us how to maintain our fitness and gain mu... 26 December 2023 3:31 PM
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show. 26 December 2023 1:36 PM
CT International soars as third-best airport in the world Tune in as John Maytham engages in a conversation with Mark Maclean, the Regional General Manager of Cape Town International Airpo... 26 December 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concer... 21 December 2023 7:48 AM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
Investing in 2024: Is the worst over for the world economy, or still to come? After the volatility of markets in 2023 and the expectation now that the US will drop rates in 2024, there is a lot to consider fo... 21 December 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
How to heal childhood trauma Chris Thwala founder of NPO called Minds of Good Health, speaks to us on the significance of resolving childhood trauma as an adul... 25 December 2023 6:48 PM
These are the top off-road vehicles for the festive season If you are planning on off-roading during the holidays, these cars will take you safely through sand, mud, dirt, gravel roads, you... 23 December 2023 7:14 PM
How to stay in shape these holidays: 'Learn to say NO' Schedule exercise, eat and drink in moderation. 23 December 2023 11:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show. 26 December 2023 1:36 PM
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here! 23 December 2023 6:39 AM
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm. 22 December 2023 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CT International soars as third-best airport in the world

26 December 2023 12:35 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Airports Company South Africa ACSA
Cape Town International Airport
Best Airport in Africa

Tune in as John Maytham engages in a conversation with Mark Maclean, the Regional General Manager of Cape Town International Airport.
FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

Cape Town International Airport has clinched the third spot in a global survey by AirHelp, an advocate for passengers facing flight disruptions.

The survey analyzes over 4,000 airports worldwide, considering factors like on-time performance, airport navigation, and passenger feedback.

Surprisingly, major hubs like London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle ranked lower.

Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp, emphasizes that the travel experience is not solely on airlines but also on airports.

We've had a very good year and this is the fourth big award we received. We celebrate this achievement and we remain humbled and focused. There's always a lot more we can achieve.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Some big changes are in the pipeline for the airport, including the re-construction of the runway which was stalled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ACSA has submitted a five year programme to the national regulator for capital investment and now awaits approval early next year.

There are also short term plans to modernise parts of the airport, such as the bathrooms in domestic arrivals.

Bathrooms for airports are a big thing so we've invested in additional cleaners and given some of the bathrooms a small facelift. Next year we will be embarking on a big capital investment programme to modernise some of our bathrooms, which are quite old.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Cape Town international has seen a huge passenger rush during the December period, with even larger volumes expected in January.

The airport has recorded over 30,000 visitors every day since the start of December.

Passenger figures have increased by 26% compared to pre-covid levels in 2019.

It's looking good for tourism and the economy overall.

Mark Maclean, Cape Town International Airport regional general manager

Scroll up for the interview.




26 December 2023 12:35 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Airports Company South Africa ACSA
Cape Town International Airport
Best Airport in Africa

More from Local

Copyright: gekaskr /123rf

Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng

26 December 2023 4:29 PM

If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to travel journalist and guidebook author Iga Motylska, there are still destinations in and around Gauteng that you may visit with your family. For the joyous holidays, Iga, our travel enthusiast, has compiled a list of reasonably priced and family-friendly locations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Pexels/ Nathan Cowley

Yes you can eat healthy during the festive season!

26 December 2023 3:31 PM

Mandla Matshakaza, a personal trainer from Virgin Active, joins us. He will be teaching us how to maintain our fitness and gain muscle despite all of the temptation that surrounds us over the holiday season. Sharing his Christmas diet plan with you, which will fulfill your cravings and taste buds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malebo Mafokoane, who won R118 000 on Deal Or No Deal SA Photo: Supplied

Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal

26 December 2023 1:36 PM

It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gift of the Givers volunteers distributing food and aid packages. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

CT informal settlement fires leaves 1000 people displaced

26 December 2023 11:32 AM

Gift of the Givers responded to three informal settlement fires in the space of 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the Volunteer Wildfire Services battle flames on the lower slopes of Signal Hill above Fresnaye on 2 December 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Behind the eyes of a firefighter

26 December 2023 10:01 AM

John Maytham speaks to VWS firefighter Jeremy Rose about what is experienced by firefighters on the front line and the physical and mental durability required.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

2023 was really tough for SA households

25 December 2023 6:21 PM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner joins us as South Africans reflect on the year 2023. He offers information on budgeting, inflation, interest rate hikes, and the unemployment rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations showcase colourful performances of songs and dance. Picture: EWN

Minstrels ready to put on a show at Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade

25 December 2023 5:23 PM

It’s that time of the year again where hundred of Cape Town minstrels gather in anticipation of the new year events kicking off with the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade. Zain Johnson speaks to Muneeb Gambeno Director of KKKA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A picture taken on 8 December 2023 showing the site where a gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve 2022 in Boksburg, claiming 41 lives. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

'When you see fire warnings, assume the worst' - expert

25 December 2023 3:56 PM

On the 24th of December 2022, the Boksburg blast happened when a fuel tanker carrying LPG exploded under a railway bridge in Boksburg. Many questions surrounded the incident owning to the magnitude of it. But importantly what have industry role players learnt from the horrific day and what reforms have been made, if any? Zain Johnson speaks to Stan Bezuidenhout Director IBF Investigations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Nativity scene in Manger Square, Bethlehem Photo: Michael Weeder

'We are all the children of Abraham' - Reverend Michael Weeder in Bethelem

25 December 2023 2:49 PM

A group of South African Christian leaders are part of a delegation from around the globe who are spending Christmas in Bethlehem with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Palestine. Reverend Frank Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers are among those who have gathered with international leaders in occupied Palestine. Zain Johnson speaks to Reverend Michael Weeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © bennymarty/123rf.com

Take a tour off the beaten track with these budget breakaways

24 December 2023 3:37 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by The Travel Manuel’s Lauren Manuel, content creator and travel writer to talk about local getaways that won’t break the back this summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute

Politics

Cape Point closed for safety as CT firefighters battle Simon's Town blaze

Local

WC DA dissatisfied with allocation of new police officers in province

Local

EWN Highlights

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

26 December 2023 6:03 PM

Jailed Senegal opposition leader Sonko files to run for top job

26 December 2023 5:04 PM

CT firefighters tackle blaze in Hangberg

26 December 2023 3:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA