Yes you can eat healthy during the festive season!
Maintaining healthy eating and fitness habits during the festive season takes a very special kind of person.
With all the holiday temptations, the nutritional meal prep and gym routine is the furthest thing from the mind.
But there are simple ways to keep and gain muscle despite all of the decadence of the festive season.
Mandla Matshakaza, a personal trainer from Virgin Active, shares some tips.
Have a solid breakfast high in quality. Have protein, a little carbs and essential carbs. Rather have bread than not having breakfast at all, as this will set your morning off on a bad note.Mandla Matshakaza, Virgin Active personal trainer
Matshakaza advises not to skip any meals, and when you anticipate a busy day, rather have a shake ready to replace your meal.
As soon as you skip a meal, your energy levels will decline and your body will feel an insulin spike. At the next meal you have, your body will feel lethargic.Mandla Matshakaza, Virgin Active personal trainer
He suggests having a healthy snack every two to three hours, such as a green apple or a handful of almond nuts.
A green apple gives you carbohydrates and the nuts give you protein and essential fats. This meal is neutralised and your apple doesn't spike up your sugar levels. It keeps your metabolism high and your body won't go to your fat storage zone.Mandla Matshakaza, Virgin Active personal trainer
The healing ability of sleep cannot be overemphasized. Having too little sleep hampers your metabolism and contributes to weight gain.
A lack of sleep results in the body not performing at its optimal level.Mandla Matshakaza, Virgin Active personal trainer
Come January, every gym will see a rush of new members with new year's resolutions to lose weight or gain muscle.
For newcomers to the gym, Matshakaza says you should set realistic goals. After an assessment by a personal trainer, you will know how far to push yourself.
My advice is to start slow. Start with body movements and slow weights so your body adapts to the routine. You can start with 3 kilogram weights, then move to 5 kilograms and 10kilos...that's adaptation.Mandla Matshakaza, Virgin Active personal trainer
As for cardio, it's very important. Blood circulation warms your body up and opens your lung capacity...it makes sure your body is not stiff and can recover. From mobility, you go to weight and the next day you come, your body doesn't feel broken.Mandla Matshakaza, Virgin Active personal trainer
