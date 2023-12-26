



There's nothing better than being tourist in your own city and Gauteng has a gold-mine of adventurous places and little known gems.

As local tourists make a beeline for Cape Town and Durban, the province has plenty on offer for visitors, especially those seeking family-friendly attractions.

Travel enthusiast Iga Motylska has compiled a list of reasonably priced and family-friendly locations.

Irene is an actual working farm inside the city. There are farm animals so it's not a good idea to bring the pets, but you can bring the kids. It's open 7 days a week which is perfect for the holidays. You can do a self guided tour of the farm and see various tree and bird species. They have biking tracks and kiddies can play on the tractors and jungle gyms. Iga Motylska, travel journalist and guidebook author

If you want to have a picnic, you can get everything at their deli. Many of the jams, preserves, cakes and other dairy products are made on site. They have wonderful weekend buffets, Saturday brunch and Sunday lunch menus. Bring along glass bottles or containers as you definitely want to take home some of the homemade milk or cheese. Iga Motylska, travel journalist and guidebook author

Also on the list are: •Ziplining with the Magaliesberg Canopy Tour, which offers an adventurous day trip

•Hiking through Mungini Gorge is perfect for active and nature-loving families

•Adventure Zone Cullinan offers other activities such as zip lining, abseiling, clay pigeon shooting, archery, drumming

•Upside down house for something unusual

•Glass blowing at Ngwenya Glass Village

This article first appeared on 702 : Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng