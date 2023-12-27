



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 26 December 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 29, 30, 34, 38 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 13, 19, 24, 39, 45 PB: 16

For more details visit the National Lottery website.

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023