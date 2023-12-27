PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 26 December 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 06, 29, 30, 34, 38 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 13, 19, 24, 39, 45 PB: 16
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 26/12/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 26, 2023
#PowerBall: 06, 29, 30, 34, 38#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 13, 19, 24, 39, 45#PowerBall: 16 pic.twitter.com/CI5mDhU8RK
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 26/12/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 26, 2023
We have a #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R14,958,392! pic.twitter.com/A733VfpFqz
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023
Source : Pixabay.com
