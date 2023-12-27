



CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said there has been a spike in drunk driving incidents over the festive period.

According to the metro, its call centres continue to receive numerous complaints of excessive drinking and reckless driving on the roads.

The city called on motorists to obey the rules of the road and to arrive safely at their destinations.

"We need motorists and residents to do their part. Obey the rules of the road, and we can all get where we want to be safely,” said the city's Safety and Security MMC, JP Smith.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holiday. No one wants to spend it in prison, hospital, or at the gravesite. It's a time for goodwill, so be courteous and considerate."

This article first appeared on EWN : City of Cape Town sees spike in drunk driving incidents over festive period